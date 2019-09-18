As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Value Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $82.95 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Increased by $305,085 Its Holding

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 1.05 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 78.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,222 were reported by Penobscot Mngmt Inc. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,611 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,290 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Murphy Cap Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,869 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 3,735 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shayne And Ltd Co reported 0.77% stake. Ghp Inc reported 28,763 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Linscomb And Williams reported 7,356 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1,856 were reported by Amica Retiree Med. Field & Main Bancorp reported 0.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 1.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 19,583 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,043 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,574 for 559.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 941,964 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited reported 19,576 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 770,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 15,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,259 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 348,315 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.51 million shares. Prudential Financial invested in 102,970 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 14,632 shares. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Nantahala Ltd Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 53,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Invs Lc owns 1,287 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,129 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.