As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $390,120; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,087 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 484,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.38 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 32.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 95,253 shares to 205,206 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97M for 249.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

