As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Stake; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake by $113.15 Million as Shares Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 203,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 132,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, down from 335,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 995,499 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 368,341 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,571 for 529.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “This Is Winning With Scientific Games At NASPL 2019 Conference In Little Rock, Arkansas – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Scientific Games (SGMS) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MOD, SGMS, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.