As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Price Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $387,277; Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Expedia Group Com New (EXPE) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 20,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, down from 169,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 1.45 million shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc Com New (EXPE) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 117,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, down from 135,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,467 for 598.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 40,143 shares to 49,367 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 75,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39,672 shares to 351,042 shares, valued at $21.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (NASDAQ:HELE).