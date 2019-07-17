As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined, Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding; Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holder Selz Capital Decreased Its Position

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (ARLP) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 238,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 578,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 656,341 shares traded or 35.63% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 503,974 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $91.16M for 6.08 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86 million for 249.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

