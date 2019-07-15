As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $3.05 Million; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Axa Increased Its Stake by $10.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Axa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 336.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 231,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,314 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 3,077 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 31,449 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Odds Favor the Bears for These Gambling Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Steven Stamstad Joins Scientific Games As SVP Marketing And Communications – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Scientific Games in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 57,372 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 169,874 shares. Principal Financial stated it has 239,328 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 16,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 429,847 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 358,418 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 0.1% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 37,528 shares. Nomura stated it has 524,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated, California-based fund reported 22,560 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 72,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 36,988 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86 million for 248.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 38,100 shares to 17,106 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,916 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. On Friday, January 18 CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 706,206 shares.