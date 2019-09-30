As Scientific Games (SGMS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased by $501,904 Its Position; Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 373,297 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.17M, down from 411,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 34.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 26,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 50,153 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 76,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 358,925 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Scientific Games in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scientific Games Will Supply Latest Generation WAVEâ„¢ Lottery Terminals In Italy – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scientific Games Showcases the Latest in Gaming and Entertainment at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2019 May 21 – 23 in Macao – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 37% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,607 for 511.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

