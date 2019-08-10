As Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Value Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Increased by $1.84 Million Its Holding; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 502,656 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 410,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 760,204 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 20,384 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Co invested in 0.55% or 186,391 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 34,510 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 13,460 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 298,782 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 33,355 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,017 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% or 63,153 shares. 66,521 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% stake. 316 are held by Tci Wealth. 36,317 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd. Dupont Cap Corporation invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Comerica Bancshares owns 24,840 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 339,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 427,700 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 689,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,042 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Dropped in October – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scientific Games Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo Aug. 13-15 in Sydney, Australia – PRNewswire” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Scientific Games (SGMS) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 37% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bears and Bulls Have Both Won â€” Now What? – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.