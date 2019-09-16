As Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Position; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose While Meritage Group LP Raised Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 16,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 313,144 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 296,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 584,403 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 2.65 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking accumulated 166,441 shares. Moreover, Nicholas Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 52,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Llc has 2,255 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Channing Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 81,288 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 966,939 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 280,423 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 2,726 shares. Tiverton Asset Management has 13,346 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Addison Cap holds 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2,279 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,572 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 9,287 shares to 214,984 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Construction Partners Inc by 222,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,303 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).