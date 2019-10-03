As Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Price Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Lowered by $82.95 Million Its Holding; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Valuation Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Position by $729,215

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 78.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78M, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 34,401 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 71.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 2,554 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 8,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 22,359 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,743 shares to 9,956 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,881 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.16% or 56,289 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 14,800 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 2,189 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 21,920 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,091 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 18,240 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation. American Group Incorporated invested in 93,207 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 4,070 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 20,980 were accumulated by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 358,287 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bp Pcl accumulated 46,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Chem Bancshares has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Patch.com which released: “Martinsville Rescue Squad Named Winner of NJ American Water Grant – Patch.com” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey American Water Receives Distinguished Engineering Award – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pennsylvania American Water Completes New $10.5 Million Pipeline to Extend Service to Shenango Township Residents – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pennsylvania American Water Announces New Customer Portal – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Selected for West Point Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,373 for 484.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 84,600 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 578,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.76 million activity.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Chairman of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), Ronald Perelman, Just Bought -132% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jamie Odell, Gaming Industry Veteran, to Serve as Special Advisor to Chairman and CEO – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Scientific Games in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scientific Games Will Supply Latest Generation WAVEâ„¢ Lottery Terminals In Italy – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games: It Reported A Solid Q4 Profit, But It’s A Risky Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 19,576 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 199,369 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,539 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 255,933 shares. Mason Street Limited has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Exane Derivatives reported 20,458 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 31,811 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 37,839 shares. Atria Invs has invested 0.03% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 27,608 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.07% or 256,564 shares. Park West Asset Lc holds 1.51 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake.