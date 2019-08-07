As Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Price Declined, Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Navient (NAVI) Position by $14.84 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 1.26 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 23.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.33 million, down from 25.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 1.84M shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 212 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 36,988 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 339,133 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 629,080 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 635 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 36,317 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 37,528 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 874,380 shares. Claar Advsr Limited Company holds 1.18% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 103,503 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 94,567 were reported by Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 100,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $143.31 million for 5.85 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 251,251 shares to 11.54M shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 49,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.