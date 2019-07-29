As Scientific Games (SGMS) Market Value Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $3.05 Million Its Stake; Montrusco Bolton Investments Raised Its Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Position by $10.83 Million; Stock Price Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 264,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.74 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 67,641 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands ltself to Become BIP Wealth; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 322,002 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech Inc stated it has 37,528 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 39,744 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.31% or 75,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 514,551 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Lc holds 1.76% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 252,366 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 274,106 shares. Moreover, Claar Ltd Co has 1.18% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Sei Invs accumulated 13,460 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 32,043 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 29,297 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 25,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 255,933 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 17,500 were reported by Brigade Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 249.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares to 427,823 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 36,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,369 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.