As Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Stock Declined, Holder Jane Street Group Trimmed Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) as Share Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 81.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 534,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 118,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 653,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 633,790 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 45,685 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 12,436 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Needham Lc holds 2.54% or 296,500 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Qs Ltd Liability Com reported 58,493 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 39,829 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Ltd reported 12,270 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westwood Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 22,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 58 shares. Oppenheimer owns 111,270 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,428 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 4,316 shares.

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GoPro Inc (GPRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nova Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Presents At Needham & Co. 20th Annual Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 92,311 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $138.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Dropped in October – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Scientific Games (SGMS) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SGMS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,829 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 15,324 shares. State Street accumulated 1.71 million shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 397,116 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,515 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Goldman Sachs Group owns 829,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.04% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Llc holds 0% or 57,372 shares. Principal Group owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 239,328 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 126,103 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).