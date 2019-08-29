As Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Stock Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Stake; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Institute For Wealth Management Llc

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 63,029 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 58,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 346,277 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 18.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 110,199 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $402.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 31,944 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 290,031 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 117,016 shares. Fort LP reported 5,292 shares stake. Moreover, Oak Associate Oh has 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). State Street accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,658 are held by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 34,557 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 254,000 were accumulated by Ack Asset Limited Liability. Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 76,037 shares stake. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 8,966 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru has 342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,602 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

