As Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Stock Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Boston Partners Increased Owens Ill (OI) Position by $600,066; Share Value Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 33,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 318,702 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 13,540 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 37,931 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S had bought 5,000 shares worth $60,766.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 289,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.88 million shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,039 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 77 shares. Lpl Limited Co owns 30,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 21,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 35,200 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 3,499 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 129,134 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 81,692 shares. Stifel Financial owns 188,626 shares. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 51,028 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 1.97 million shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 900,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,915 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sealed Air Will Probably Beat on Earnings, But That Wonâ€™t Save SEE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,996 shares to 323,734 shares, valued at $26.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acquiring Growth – Science Applications International Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING SAIC Partners With Espressive to Bring Next Generation IT User Experience to Customers – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SAIC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 28 at 5 P.M. EDT – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Science Applications International Stock Fell on Monday – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Science Applications Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Com Inc owns 14 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Fil holds 22,579 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 6,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Whittier Co holds 509 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Goldman Sachs holds 190,626 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 397 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.1% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Homrich And Berg has 20,561 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 18,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 1.50 million shares.