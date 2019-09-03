As Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Stock Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised Stake by $1.60 Million; Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stock Price Declined While Landscape Capital Management Increased Position

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 21,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 180,582 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 159,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 266,305 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.46. About 336,407 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SAIC buying Engility in $2.5 billion all-stock deal – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SAIC Completes Acquisition of Engility Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTOS: Corvid almost ready to move to its $29M HQ campus in south Iredell – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 70,039 shares to 529,379 shares, valued at $140.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,231 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,097 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com reported 163,465 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 20,325 shares. 168 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 235,475 shares. 4,602 were accumulated by Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,589 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated accumulated 38,267 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited owns 3,744 shares.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (NYSE:FRT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Prices $100 Million Reopening of its 3.20% Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty’s Secret Sauce – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.