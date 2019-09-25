As Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Shares Rose, Diam Company LTD Trimmed Stake by $1.56 Million; Eos Management LP Has Decreased Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding by $32.56 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 30,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 434,201 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 127,286 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 40.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 6 were accumulated by Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And Trust. Lpl Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Limited holds 50,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.04% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,697 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Automobile Association reported 4,855 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 22,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 60,423 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 17,439 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern Trust invested in 160,772 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset holds 0.64% or 149,128 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 7,695 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 651,936 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 20,416 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 34,039 shares. stated it has 0.05% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 50,000 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust reported 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Profund Lc accumulated 5,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,188 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 122,107 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,901 shares to 445,140 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).