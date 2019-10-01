As Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $613,696; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Position

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 1,056 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 58,535 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,969 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Shell Asset Management holds 12,568 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 225 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 41,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 14 shares. 493,744 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,334 shares in its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advisors invested in 0.07% or 4,520 shares. Lumina Fund Llc invested 0.37% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru holds 0.03% or 351,654 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Inc holds 3,374 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 34,156 shares to 351,145 shares, valued at $44.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 556,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND).