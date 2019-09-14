As Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Decreased by $613,696 Its Stake; Legacy Private Trust Holds Position in Danaher (DHR)

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 496,657 shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0.05% or 42,860 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 632,041 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2.19M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 292 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 296,142 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.97% or 328,000 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company reported 3,100 shares. M&R Capital reported 0.22% stake. Hillsdale Investment invested in 0% or 270 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 3,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bartlett Communications Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Everett Harris & Ca owns 12,075 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 5.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.4% or 10,442 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Company accumulated 3,379 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 23,877 shares to 149,266 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 49,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested in 90,942 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 2,900 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 8,337 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest stated it has 17,526 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Lc invested in 20,062 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Cna Fincl Corp reported 10,200 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 128,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 916,329 shares. Art Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 20,416 shares. 5,440 were accumulated by Smith Asset Gru L P. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.09% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 20,560 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cetera Advisor Llc owns 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAIC slides after miss, H2 warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amida Technology adds Morea to board, taps new CGO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.