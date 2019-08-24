As Science Applications International (SAIC) Stock Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Position by $338,200; Wunderlich Securities Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $806,340

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Science Applications International (SAIC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 28,841 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 24,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Science Applications International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 375,606 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 5,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 11,643 shares to 7,427 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 7,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,053 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 3.24% or 161,985 shares. Iron Lc holds 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 749 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.21% or 31,425 shares. 50,190 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,280 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. California-based First Foundation has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blb&B Ltd invested in 0.34% or 1,616 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Com has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,568 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Registered Invest Advisor holds 3,351 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle holds 48,826 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,764 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,846 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 96,915 shares. Cetera Advisor accumulated 11,005 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,958 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 24,000 shares. Amer Intll Gp invested 0.04% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 497,155 shares. 82,644 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,916 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Mason Street Advisors Lc has 27,064 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company owns 22,764 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 8,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).