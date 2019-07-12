As Science Applications International (SAIC) Stock Value Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $363,204; Fine Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,064 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applications International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 136,545 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 25,778 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 25,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,895 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 28,733 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 132,844 are held by Amer Interest Group. 783,989 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0% or 3,074 shares. 1,215 were reported by Whittier Co Of Nevada. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 52,488 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 5,292 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 42,916 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 20,317 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 66,253 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associates has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.07% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

