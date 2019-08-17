As Schweitzer (SWM) Share Value Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $850,060; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 129,193 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,660 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 34,709 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.25% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 250,236 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp reported 12,902 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,682 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.93% or 1.03M shares. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 262,260 shares. Davis accumulated 18,718 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 51,002 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap Management holds 0.03% or 700 shares. Anchor Cap Llc holds 254,983 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.10 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7.08 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,930 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Queen Latifah on Jussie Smollett: â€˜Until I see some definitive proof… I gotta go with himâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$33.86, Is It Time To Put Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit: A Slow Burn To Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2016.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares to 149,629 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 82,427 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 2,265 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 8,874 shares. Midas Management accumulated 0.55% or 33,343 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 882,463 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 7,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,789 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 880 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com accumulated 15,211 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 9,830 shares. Bragg Advisors invested in 95,431 shares or 0.48% of the stock.