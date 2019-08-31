As Schweitzer (SWM) Share Price Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Raised Its Stake; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Its Holding by $14.17 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 89,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 356,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 445,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 59,756 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Seven West Media (ASX:SWM), The Stock That Tanked 71% – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Presents At Noble Financial Capital Markets 14th Annual Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 3 Days Before Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Too Expensive For A Struggling Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Should Know About Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWM) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 82,147 shares. Bragg Financial Inc owns 0.48% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 95,431 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,200 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Mutual Of America Management Limited Co holds 0% or 880 shares in its portfolio. 9,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 12,048 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Parkside Retail Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Serv Ltd has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 1.25M shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 8,874 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.