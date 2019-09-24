As Schwab Charles (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Position; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holder Proxima Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $608,000 as Shares Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 317.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 53,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 70,639 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 132,556 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,590 shares to 8,410 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,301 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.14% or 12.81 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 172,718 shares. Cornerstone has 1.69% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 268,733 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 4,989 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fsi Grp Inc Limited Company stated it has 50,000 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 5,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 107,589 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 86,583 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Com Ca owns 656,383 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 41,275 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd has invested 1.51% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Lpl Fin Limited Liability owns 205,266 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management reported 7,300 shares stake. Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 8,230 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 205,000 shares to 685,000 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.