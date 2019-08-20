As Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Ycg Has Boosted Holding by $1.00 Million; Tiger Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 4.10M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.03. About 7.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says Not Planning to Extend European Privacy Law Globally; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srb owns 4,411 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 90,374 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 18,199 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.15% or 6,879 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 848,132 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners Ltd has 3,158 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ems Cap LP reported 6.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ctc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 741,860 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 7,722 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Lc stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 449,526 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 422,805 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd holds 54,000 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 151,415 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 38,981 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,230 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 51,865 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset reported 1.69% stake. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability reported 236,116 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 99,094 shares. State Street invested in 0.18% or 54.04 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 180,355 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 285,162 shares. Mngmt Professionals invested in 0.01% or 571 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 106,286 shares.