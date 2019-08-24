As Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Provident Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $27.28 Million; Alpha Windward Has Decreased Its Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $476,160

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (SCHW) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 649,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.31 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Schwab Charles Cp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.15M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.