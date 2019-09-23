As Schw (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Horan Capital Management Boosted by $1.85 Million Its Position; First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by $534,179

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 46,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87M, up from 298,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 3.51 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 14,434 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 19,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.03. About 191,233 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 10,595 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nordea Mngmt stated it has 530,347 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 41,856 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Company accumulated 500 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & has invested 1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cullinan Assocs reported 135,150 shares stake. Barr E S & Communication has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 12.81M shares. Central Secs has 1.29% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 210,000 shares. Smithfield Trust Com reported 2,070 shares. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 55,333 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited owns 120,237 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us accumulated 0.45% or 1.05M shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx (NYSE:TJX) by 7,601 shares to 508,073 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V (NYSE:V) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,242 shares, and cut its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 12,549 shares to 62,484 shares, valued at $67.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (NYSE:KYN) by 60,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.47 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.