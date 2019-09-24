As Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Price Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Position by $1.63 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 894,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.47 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.18. About 1.43 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 49,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 699,675 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26 million, up from 650,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 427,496 shares traded or 125.93% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $338.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 59,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SCHL shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.89 million shares or 3.24% less from 27.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.