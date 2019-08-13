As Scholastic (SCHL) Shares Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Its Stake by $487,344; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding Has Increased by Franklin Resources Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 73,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 11.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.55M, up from 10.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 2.75M shares traded or 33.91% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 80,030 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 28/03/2018 – New Research from Scholastic Confirms Positive Impact of Supporting Summer Reading for Elementary Students; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 868,845 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $274.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 527,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.13% or 458,493 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 433,040 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Stifel Financial owns 346,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 13,381 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 244,408 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 88,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,365 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 5,318 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 0% or 11,088 shares. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Syntal Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser holds 0% or 1,248 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 59 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0.03% or 35,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 83,796 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 18,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 16,800 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Company holds 1.34% or 1.02M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,921 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 17,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 76 shares stake. 156,180 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America De. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Barclays Public Limited holds 27,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio.