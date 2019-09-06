As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Valuation Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Hwg Holdings LP Increased Five Below Com (FIVE) Holding by $1.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 583.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 2,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 1.16 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 108,113 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 97,460 shares. Jennison Llc holds 30,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 8,551 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,234 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 114,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 125,851 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 20,851 shares. Axa owns 132,635 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 376,454 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,754 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 755 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Madison Corp by 453,400 shares to 703,400 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares to 4,415 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,158 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).