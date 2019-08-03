As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Share Price Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Lifted Stake; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Icahn Carl C Lowered Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 260,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 671,427 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 411,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 164,056 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De invested in 710 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 118,175 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 842,427 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 490,479 shares. Orca Inv Ltd Llc invested in 56,380 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,145 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 125,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 50,427 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 2,570 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 2,273 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 3,056 shares. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 114,278 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 8,618 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 259,897 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 212,138 shares to 181,129 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 54,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,112 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 71 shares. Caymus Cap LP owns 277,000 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited reported 124,076 shares. At Retail Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 19,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,044 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 23,904 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 29,670 shares. Nomura Inc invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1,087 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,091 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability invested 0.63% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Veritable LP accumulated 3,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.