As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Market Value Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Market Value Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 204,529 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Pcl stated it has 168,116 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nordea Mngmt Ab has 405,635 shares. 1,996 were accumulated by Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca. Aurora Counsel reported 8,538 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 3.94M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 2.3% or 1.31M shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd accumulated 37,029 shares. Bokf Na owns 25,232 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 102,270 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pggm holds 0.09% or 96,944 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. 417,910 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 75,111 shares to 375,111 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

