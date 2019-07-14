As Schnitzer Steel Industries Cla (KBR) Valuation Rose, Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.75 Million; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.03 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cla (KBR) by 95.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 79,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,352 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 604,229 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – REFINANCING TO HAVE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, PERFORMANCE LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY, & TWO TERM LOANS; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 131,413 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KBR’s profit will be $55.17M for 16.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.40 million for 91.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.