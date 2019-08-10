As Schlumberger (SLB) Valuation Declined, Griffin Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Pc (PCTI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Awm Investment Company Cut Its Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 190,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.43M market cap company. The stock increased 25.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 310,451 shares traded or 412.59% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) by 672,200 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc..

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $29,476 activity. Neumann David A bought $4,658 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $4,650 was made by Bacastow Shelley J on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 10,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Rutabaga Limited Co Ma invested in 1.3% or 941,895 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.48 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.43M shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Limited Co has invested 0.09% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Saturna Corp owns 12,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 68,880 shares. 1492 Capital Management Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 37,022 shares. Awm Inv Co Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 190,987 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt has 29,179 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 5,244 shares. Boston Partners invested in 193,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl accumulated 26,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 32,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pctel (PCTI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PCTEL Appoints Kevin McGowan as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCTEL Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Paragon Management Lc stated it has 67,397 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc owns 10,101 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,548 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 1,024 shares. Holderness Invests Company invested in 0.31% or 15,076 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 400,700 shares. St James Invest Ltd accumulated 827,029 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 257,125 shares. Pictet North America Advsr owns 26,395 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 326,487 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,038 shares. 210,491 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 3,418 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Llc accumulated 42,410 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).