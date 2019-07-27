As Schlumberger (SLB) Valuation Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; As Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Share Price Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $443,520

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And owns 18,080 shares. 3,435 were reported by Wright Ser. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 30,455 shares. 697,417 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 3,318 shares. Contravisory Investment Inc reported 369 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 36,094 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,860 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Company has 1.65% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 176,489 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Allstate invested in 24,306 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has 4,263 shares. Zeke Llc stated it has 4,053 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36 million. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M. 11,179 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al invested in 1.03% or 52,790 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.94M shares. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 10,486 shares stake. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 32,844 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.59 million shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has 21,722 shares. 22,336 are held by Haverford. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 162,796 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.63% or 57,767 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.39% or 7.04M shares. Park Corp Oh stated it has 165,289 shares. Mathes Inc invested in 17,300 shares or 0.38% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 601 shares or 0% of its portfolio.