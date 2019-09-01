As Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.77 Million; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Valuation Rose, Opaleye Management Has Trimmed by $12.10 Million Its Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 5.00 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 107,609 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. 85,685 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V. Prospector Prns Lc stated it has 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corporation owns 136,315 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank And Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Premier Asset Ltd invested in 4,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 1.73% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiverton Asset Ltd Co owns 51,519 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 464,289 are owned by Tcw Gp. Fiduciary Management Wi stated it has 3.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jennison Associates Lc has 1.17M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 5,525 shares in its portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin continues rebound, up 3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.