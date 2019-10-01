As Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Increased Stake; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price Rose While Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 201,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 244,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12M, down from 445,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 437,573 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair’s Latest Station Plan Calls for Keeping New York’s WPIX; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.58 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fjarde Ap owns 495,959 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 113,601 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bartlett And reported 0.04% stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc reported 0.3% stake. Tortoise Capital Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Choate Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,729 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 7,075 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1,300 shares. First Bancshares And Tru Of Newtown owns 16,067 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Clal Insur Enter Ltd holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.