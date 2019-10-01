As Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $683,865; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Pool (POOL) Position by $601,350 as Stock Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 476,535 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02 million, down from 479,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.66. About 78,043 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 5.91 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 60,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Natl has 8,250 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Street holds 68.76M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 4.95% or 835,628 shares. Intll Value Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 8.57% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.57 million shares. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3,241 are held by Reilly Financial Ltd Llc. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 28,492 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tru Of Vermont reported 22,741 shares stake. Johnson Counsel holds 300,183 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Charter Trust holds 12,444 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 1.58M shares. Cetera Limited Company owns 36,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 103,573 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP reported 68,810 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 53 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability has 5.58% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 476,535 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 9,300 shares. Polen Cap Ltd accumulated 10,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Logan accumulated 12,090 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Com owns 5,831 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 3,912 shares. Capital Finance Advisers has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 12,972 were accumulated by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Bridges Invest Management reported 3,525 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,407 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $47.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.