As Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Stake; As Amarin Plc (Call) (AMRN) Stock Declined, Hap Trading Upped Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (AMRN) by 1957.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 17,952 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 323,107 shares to 152,293 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 381,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,900 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.83 million activity. $745,468 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Kennedy Joseph T. $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Ketchum Steven B on Thursday, January 31.

