As Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Stake; Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 30,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, down from 170,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19M, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,919 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Security National Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 1,948 shares. 430,600 were accumulated by Adams Natural Fund Incorporated. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 712,186 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 41,061 shares. The California-based Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whitnell And Co holds 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 28,046 shares. Mitchell invested in 53,690 shares. Patten Gru Inc reported 6,871 shares. Fire Group, Iowa-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 43,448 shares to 116,516 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na has 162,592 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 679,848 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Savings Bank stated it has 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Counsel reported 0.56% stake. South Street Ltd Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,440 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt Inc has 17,500 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa stated it has 203,290 shares. Barnett & has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 823 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.98% or 33,564 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Company New York holds 61,357 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability holds 3.49% or 159,329 shares in its portfolio. Tt International holds 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 122,170 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weik Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,794 shares.