As Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $5.20 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Burney Co Boosted Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Burney Co increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,272 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 17,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 78,708 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 405 shares. Motco has 63,905 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gfs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,000 shares. First United Fincl Bank reported 5,969 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 308,577 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 4.19M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Llc owns 16,224 shares. Q Glob Ltd Company owns 4.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 180,324 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 658,305 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Lc holds 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 42,410 shares. 17,428 were reported by First Mercantile.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares to 157,109 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 7,243 shares to 12,249 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,005 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).