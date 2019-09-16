As Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 96,843 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,384 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849.80M, up from 21,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.75% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 16.47 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 30,528 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 171,587 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny has 286,212 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 139,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 259,502 are held by Grand Jean Capital Mgmt. South State Corporation stated it has 31,192 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And holds 0.6% or 66,806 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 589,015 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Focused Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,483 shares. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corpor (NYSE:BK) by 1,277 shares to 74,649 shares, valued at $3.30 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,675 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp Dshs 1/400 Pfd.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 sales for $9.81 million activity. Shares for $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.07% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 17,419 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 90,175 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 212,662 shares or 0% of the stock. United Fire Group Incorporated holds 0.96% or 125,687 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 104,708 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 47,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 0% or 530 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.25M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 13,848 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,746 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 269,826 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,689 shares to 362,729 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc by 581,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.