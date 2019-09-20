As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Value Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Position; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 61,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98M shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 25,550 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 9,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,508 were reported by Gould Asset Limited Ca. Hartline Inv Corporation reported 3.37% stake. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 168,622 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% or 12,339 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Lp has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community State Bank Na reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts holds 94.79 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0.01% or 4.28 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 10,944 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,360 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.8% or 47,405 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital reported 8,399 shares stake.

