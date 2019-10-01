As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Value Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.61 Million; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Gibraltar Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 92,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 527,460 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.96M, down from 619,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 152,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, up from 138,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $97.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 11, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Hidden Reason to Buy Intel Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

