As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Value Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $5.20 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake Increased by Alpine Partners Vi Llc

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19M, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 9.35M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.57 million shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 38,844 shares. Legal And General Gp Inc Plc invested in 244,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 42,713 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 30.66 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 58,700 shares. Mirae Asset Communications Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 320,184 shares. Js Management Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 73,000 shares. Knighthead Management Ltd Company reported 1.37 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 11,627 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares to 224,161 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,138 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).