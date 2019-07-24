As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Upped by $1.65 Million Its Holding; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Stake by $1.39 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 5.94M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $75.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 4.53M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 284,700 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.06% or 75,924 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 5,828 shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 6,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Limited invested in 15,200 shares. 434,746 are held by Dsc Advsrs L P. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1.33M shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,076 shares. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 2.77M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.30M shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Northern Corporation holds 15.32M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 540 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pitcairn stated it has 16,484 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.