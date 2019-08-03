As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $1.65 Million; Telemus Capital Has Upped Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 99,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 790,485 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Paloma Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Amer Grp owns 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 346,721 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 22,402 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 8,972 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 185,950 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 182,421 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 37,825 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 832,831 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% or 13.79M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 4,600 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,942 shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.05% or 8,000 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,489 shares to 60,473 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 35,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,603 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank Trust holds 25,924 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.77% or 15,250 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 121 shares. 481,011 were reported by British Columbia Mngmt. Ckw Fin Gp reported 1,700 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 988,814 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Captrust Advsr has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6.77M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 390,931 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy stated it has 16,028 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 72,512 shares. Interactive has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55 shares.

