As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Decreased by $5.01 Million Its Holding; Bowen Hanes & Co Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Position by $18.72 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 4262.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 189,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 193,516 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30 million, up from 4,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 660,451 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 128,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 134,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.77% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2.00M shares. 35,790 are held by High Pointe Management Lc. Independent Invsts owns 28,223 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,353 shares. Barnett Communication, Tennessee-based fund reported 78 shares. Cardinal has 0.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 49,119 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.11% stake. Monarch Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 22,739 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc has 39,590 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 91,303 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 27,487 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough Communication. 378,162 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 214,938 shares. Wealthcare Limited Co owns 690 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 120,000 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 15,105 shares to 19,825 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,140 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 3,287 shares. Mackenzie Fin has 7,541 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 11,360 shares. 6,019 were reported by Stevens Capital L P. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 238,446 shares. Ipswich Investment Inc holds 1.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 34,373 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Massachusetts-based Grimes And Co has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 3,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 97,909 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.67% or 10,690 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 49,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Churchill holds 40,080 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.