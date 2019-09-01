As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Position; Welch Group Has Trimmed Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Position by $378,675 as Market Value Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 329,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 333,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 268,861 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,775 shares to 145,959 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

