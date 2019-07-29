As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Boston Family Office Llc

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 25,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 3.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 39,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,685 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 92,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 3.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,009 shares to 55,298 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Orrstown Fin has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tru Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 7,387 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management invested in 0.15% or 76,200 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 146,765 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 68,141 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd stated it has 52,289 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.09% or 2.12M shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt owns 96,887 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 19,049 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 27,773 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 131,341 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Holowesko Partners Ltd owns 2.77M shares or 9.35% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Liability reported 13,683 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.